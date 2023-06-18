IIT JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key released; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key released

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 final answer key for paper 1 and paper 2. The JEE Advanced final answer key is hosted on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will not have to use any login credentials to download the final answer key.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4. The Institute has issued the JEE Advanced provisional answer key on June 11 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from June 11 to 12, 2023.

The IIT Guwahati has also declared the JEE Advanced Result 2023 today, June 18. Aspirants can check and download their JEE Advanced 2023 result by logging in with the roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

A total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for the exam of which 1,80,372 appeared in both papers. This year, 43,773 candidates have cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 examination.

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Next, click on the JEE Advanced final answer key 2023 link.

The final answer key of JEE Advanced 2023 will display on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for further use.

