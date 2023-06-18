IIT JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Registration for Architecture Aptitude Test begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced AAT 2023 registration begins

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has commenced the registrations for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 today, June 18. Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2023 examination are eligible to register for the JEE AAT 2023. The official website -- jeeadv.ac.in is hosting the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 application form.

The last date to fill in the JEE Advanced AAT application form is June 19, 2023. The IIT Guwahati will conduct the AAT 2023 exam on June 21. JEE AAT 2023 examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to the BArch course offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, and IIT BHU. The result for AAT exam will be declared on June 25, 2023.

JEE AAT 2023 Exam Schedule

Start date of online registration: June 18, 2023

Last date to fill online application form: June 19, 2023

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 exam date: June 21, 2023

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result date: June 25, 2023

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Online Registration Steps

Visit jeeadv.ac.in website for AAT registration

Tap on the link reads, 'JEE Advanced AAT registration 2023'

Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application

Complete registrations as instructed and verify details

Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

