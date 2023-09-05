IIT JAM 2024 registration begins at jam.iitm.ac.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : JAM JAM 2024 registration form available at jam.iitm.ac.in

IIT JAM 2024, IIT JAM 2024 registration form: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has opened the registration window for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) today, September 5. The registration window is open for all nationals (Indian/Foreign) and there is no age restriction. The link to the registration form can be accessed at jam.iitm.ac.in. The last date for online registration is October 13.

According to the official schedule, Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) will be conducted on February 11 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on January 8. JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test mode. There will be seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

To apply for admission to a desired programme, a candidate is required to qualify in the relevant Test Paper, satisfy the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) of the respective Academic Programmes.

IIT JAM 2024: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2024 are eligible to appear in JAM 2024.

IIT JAM 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IIT JAM, jam.iitm.ac.in

Click on the 'JOAPS candidate portal'

Register yourself first by providing name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number and setting a password

Upon successful registration, candidate's Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the registered e-mail address and mobile number

Proceed with the application form

Upload photograph, signature, and other required documents

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

IIT JAM 2024: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD and female candidates category are required to pay Rs. 900 for one and Rs. 1,250 for two papers. While the candidates of other categories are required to pay Rs. 1800 for one and Rs. 2,500 for two papers.