IGNOU January Admission 2024: Registration opens for Online, ODL distance courses– Here's How to Apply

IGNOU January 2024 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for Online, ODL/ Distance courses for admission to the academic year 2024-25. Interested candidates can apply to these courses through the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide for applying to the IGNOU January 2024 Admission in Online and Distance Courses given below.

How to apply for online and ODL distance courses – Complete registration guide

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IGNOU January Admission 2024'

It will redirect you to the application form

Now, you need to provide all essential information

Upload documents, pay an application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January Admission 2024 for online courses

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January Admission 2024 for ODL courses

Important Guidelines

Candidates are required to upload the documents in the prescribed format while submitting the online application form. Candidates are required to scan documents from their originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click on the next button to preview forms.

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Application Fee

A non-refundable registration fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered under the University policy as under:

Before confirmation of admission: The Full Programme fee paid shall be refunded.

After confirmation of admission:

Within 15 days of confirmation of admission: Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after a deduction of Rs.500/- .

Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after a deduction of Rs.500/- . Within 16-90 days of confirmation of admission: Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after deduction of Rs.1000/- .

Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after deduction of Rs.1000/- . After 90 days of confirmation of admission: No refund shall be allowed.

