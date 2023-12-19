Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
HTET 2023 result declared: Check your result now on bseh.org.in

HTET 2023 result has been declared by the Board of School Education, Haryana. All those who appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test or TET 2023 can download their results by providing their roll number, mobile number, date of birth on the login page. The direct link to the result is given below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 11:24 IST
htet exam december 2023 download link, BSEH HTET 2023 Result Date, Haryana TET result download link
Image Source : FILE HTET 2023 result download link is available on bseh.org.in.

HTET 2023 result direct download link: The Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the Teacher Eligibility Test or TET 2023. All those who have appeared in the said exam can download their results through the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.

The exam authority conducted the written test on December 2 and 3 for Levels 1, 2, and 3. The answer keys for the same were already released by the board on December 4. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till December 6. Candidates can now download HTET 2023 results by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download HTET 2023 results?

To download the results, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

1. Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Result of HTET Exam Dec. 2023' flashing under the announcement
3. It will redirect you to the new page
4. Now, click on the 'HTET 2023 result' for levels 1, 2, or 3
5. A login window will appear on the screen
6. Enter your roll number, mobile number, date of birth and click on 'find result'
7. The result of the HTET Exam in December 2023 will appear on the screen
8. Download the Result of the HTET Exam Dec. 2023 and save the hard copy of the results for future use

Result of HTET Exam Dec. 2023 for Level 1

Direct link to download HTET December 2023 Level 2 exam result

Direct link to download HTET December 2023 Level 3 exam result

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website, bseh.org.in for latest information. Candidates can directly download HTET December 2023 result for level 1, 2, and 3 by clicking on the provided link in the article. 

