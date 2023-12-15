IGNOU initiates January 2024 ODL admission process, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU January 2024 admission process begins

IGNOU January 2024 ODL admission process: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and online mode. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online by January 31st, 2024. The application forms and the list of the programs offered online can be accessed at the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply?

Candidates willing to participate in the application process are required to follow the simple easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

It will redirect you to the ' ONLINE PROGRAMMES Admission Portal - JANUARY 2024 Session'

Now, you need to click on the 'new registration' button

Fill out the required information and generate credentials

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Login with your created username and password

Upload documents, make an application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Important instructions:

All candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions while applying. They will have to create a new registration, submit all required information and select the program they want to pursue. Candidates can contact the exam authority at the Student Service Center for any query in person or through email at ssc@ignou.ac.in, or phone at 011-29572513, and 29572514. Students can also reach out to the student's Registration Division for any query at csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centers/Study Centers of the University.

The university offers various programmes in different streams which include master’s, bachelors’, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and certificate programmes and Appreciation/ awareness level programmes.

Meanwhile, the university has invited applications for admission to three programmes through an entrance test. The three programmes are Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post Basic Nursing (BScN (PB)) and PhD.