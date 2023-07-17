IGNOU launches new PG diploma course in services management, check all details

Follow us on Image Source : WIKI IGNOU launches new pg diploma course in services management. Registration starts at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU New PG Diploma Course in Services Management: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new postgraduate diploma course in service management programme. The course will begin in July 2023 academic session. Also, the registration process for this course has started. All interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online for this program at ignou.ac.in latest by July 31.

IGNOU Admission 2023 for New PG Diploma Course in Services Management: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on the registration link It will take you to the registration window wherein you need to enter details like email, mobile number Upload documents, pay an application fee, and click on the submit button Download IGNOU Admission 2023 ee receipt and the registration confirmation slip for future use

IGNOU Admission 2023 for New PG Diploma Course in Services Management: Eligibility

Any graduate including Chartered Accountancy / Cost Accountancy / Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks in the General category and 45 per cent marks in the reserved category can opt for this course without appearing in any entrance test. The student has to pay Rs. 20,000/- plus Registration fee/Development fee while the admission process.

The new programme contains up-to-date course content and self-learning materials, which will increase employability in the service sector and add lifelong learning, according to Rajeev Kumar Shukla, the programme coordinator, who announced the inauguration. Candidates can fill out the registration form on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The new PG diploma programme in services management must be registered for before July 31, 2023.