DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University to release CSAS first allocation list on August 1, check schedule

DU UG Admission 2023, Delhi University undergraduate admission 2023-24: The undergraduate (UG) admission timetable for the academic year 2023–24 has been made public by the University of Delhi (DU). The Admissions to the undergraduate programs are being accepted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET - UG). The first-semester classes will start on August 16, along with classes for semesters 3, 5, and 7, according to a statement by the university.

According to the schedule, the first CSAS admission list will release on August 1, however, it will start the CSAS Phase 2 application process from today, July 17. The candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do latest by July 24. The complete schedule for the second phase application process is given below.

DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS Phase 2 application schedule

Students who had completed their first phase application process are required to log in to their dashboard available on ugadmission.uod.ac.in to choose their preferred programs and college combinations. The application window for Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be closed on July 24, 4.59 and the preferences saved by the students will get auto-locked by July 27, 5 PM.

The modification window will open on July 20, 2023. After that, the students will be able to make changes in their applications and if they wish to re-upload their documents can do so through the correction window. However, the students will not be able to make any changes to the fields of name of the candidate, photograph, email id, gender, mobile number and signature. Candidates will also not be able to apply for ECA and sports supplementary Quota during this window. They will only be allowed to re-upload their certificates according to a DU statement.