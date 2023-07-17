Monday, July 17, 2023
     
  5. CUET UG 2023: JNU begins registration for undergraduate courses admission; Seat matrix, steps to apply

CUET UG 2023: JNU begins registration for undergraduate courses admission; Seat matrix, steps to apply

Candidates who have appeared and qualified in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) are eligible to apply for JNU Admission 2023.

Updated on: July 17, 2023 13:48 IST
JNU UG Admission 2023, JNU UG registration
Image Source : INDIA TV JNU UG Admission 2023-24 registration begins

JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the registrations for Undergraduate courses admission for 2023-24 academic session. Candidates who have appeared and qualified in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) are eligible to apply for JNU Admission 2023. The official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the registration link for JNU UG courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes.

The application process started on July 16 and will conclude on August 2, 2023. The intake and eligibility criteria along with other details are mentioned in the JNU E-prospectus available on the official website. The JNU UG Admission for BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and CoP programmes will be done through the CUET UG score 2023. Whereas, admission in JNU BTech courses will be based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) score.

JNU UG Admission 2023: Seat Matrix

According to the JNU UG Prospectus 2023-24, 80 percent of the seats in the three-year BA (Honours) are reserved for students who have either passed the Class 12th or equivalent examination in the year 2022 or appeared in 2023, and the remaining 20 percent are open to all other candidates.

UG Course Intake
BSc-MSc Integrated program in Ayurveda Biology 20
BA (Hons) in French 48
BA (Hons) in German Studies 48
BA (Hons) in Russian 68
BA (Hons) in Spanish 39
BA (Hons) in Japanese 48
BA (Hons) in Korean 39
BA (Hons) in Chinese 44
BA (Hons) in Persian 39
BA (Hons) in Pashto 19
BA (Hons) in Arabic 39

JNU UG Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET-UG-2023’ link on the homepage
Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill the application form
Step 4: Key in the required details and upload scanned images of photograph and signature
Step 5: Review details and Pay fee through online payment mode
Step 6: Submit the application form and download its copy for further use.

Direct Link: JNU UG Admission 2023

