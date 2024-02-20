CMA Inter, Final Result 2024: ICMAI to release CMA December Results tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA Inter Final December Result 2024 tomorrow, February 21.

CMA Inter, Final Result 2024: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) is all set to announce the CMA inter and final results for the December Session. According to the latest updates, the CMA December Results are scheduled to be announced by tomorrow, February 21. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their CMA scorecards 2024 online from the official website, icmai.in. Along with the results, the institute will announce the toppers and pass percentages for both programs.

CMA December 2023 exams for both programmes were conducted from December 10 to 17 in offline mode. The institute had earlier announced the CMA Foundation results on January 11. Once the inter and final results are out, the candidates will be able to download CMA results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CMA Inter, Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website, icmai.in

Click on the students serction

Now, login with the exam tab

Click on the results link on the left side of the screen

Enter your registration number, and login to view your result

Download and save CMA Inter, Final Result 2024 for future reference

Details mentioned on CMA Inter, Final Result 2024 scorecards

Once CMA Inter, Final Result 2024, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. Candidates are advised to contact the exam authority if there is any discrepancy found in the scorecards.

Candidate's name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Syllabus

Exam Status

Paperwise Marks of Group 3 and Group 4

Total marks of both groups

Qualifying Marks for CMA Results

Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in individual subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify in CMA inter result 2023. Along with the results, the list of toppers and pass percentages for both inter programs will be uploaded on the institute's website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official web portal for the latest updates.