ICAI CA May admit card 2024 soon for inter, and final exam, what to do if I forget password?

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the admit cards for the May 2024 CA Examination soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the ICAI CA 2024 exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their credentials on the official website, icai.org.

CA May 2024 exam is scheduled to be offline from May 2nd to 17th. Usually, the board releases admit cards 15 days prior to the exam. The board is expected to release the ICAI CA May admit card 2024 this week. However, there is no confirmation of the release of hall tickets. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the ICAI website and e-service portal for the latest updates.

ICAI CA May admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAI, eservices.icai.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA May admit card 2024'

Now, provide credentials such as username, and password

ICAI CA May admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download ICAI CA May admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

ICAI CA May admit card 2024: Details on hall ticket

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on the admit card such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, CA program, exam date, exam center and reporting time, and exam day guidelines. If any correction is required, the candidate will have to immediately contact the exam authorities.

What to do if I forget login credentials?

In case any candidate forgets their password for ICAI login, they can recover by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, icai.org.in

Click on 'ICAI CA May admit card 2024' link flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to click on 'forgot password'

A new tab will open with the options to recover passwords as under:-

Candidates are required to select any of the options to recover their password.

Option A: Recover password via email Option B: Recover password using registration number, date of birth, and security question and answer Option C: Recover password using Registration Number, Bar code, and PIN