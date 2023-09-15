DU UG admission 2023: Delhi University to announce special spot round vacant seats on September 18; check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG spot admission round 2023 vacant seats to be released on September 18

DU UG admission 2023, DU UG admission 2023 special spot round: The University of Delhi (DU) has released special spot round schedule for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2023-24 for certain shortlisted programs and colleges. The schedule can be read on du.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the vacant seat list will be out on September 18 at 5 pm. After the release of vacant seat list, the candidates will be able to apply for the special admission round between September 18 and September 20. The declaration of special spot allocation is scheduled for September 21.

After the DU UG 2023 special spot admission seat allocation, the candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between September 21 to 22. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications between September 21 to 23. The last date of online payment of fees is September 24.

DU UG 2023 admission: Who can participate in the Special Spot Admission Round process?

Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the Special Spot Admission Round can participate. On the declaration of the Special Spot Admission Round results, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. The candidates who are allocated a seat in spot round one and two will be able to participate in the special spot admission round process. To be considered in the special spot admission round, the candidates will have to opt for special spot admission through their dashboard.

DU UG 2023 admission: What is the process of special spot admission round?

The DU UG special spot admission allocations will be done based on the following criteria.