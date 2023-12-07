DU PhD Admission 2023 Phase 2 registration opens at admission.uod.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU PhD Admission 2023 Phase 2 registrations are underway

DU Ph.D Admission 2023 Phase 2 registration: The registration process for admission to PhD programs for the academic year 2023-24 has begun. As per the official schedule, the last date for submission of applications is December 20. Candidates interested in enrolling themselves for a PhD can register at the official website admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process started on December 5.

Who is eligible?

All those who did not apply in the phase one round are eligible to apply for the phase 2 round. Candidates who have qualified M.Phil and Ph.D. entrance test 2023-24 are eligible to submit applications for phase 2. Candidates who have already registered in Phase One and wish to update their details may do so in the second phase.

What's next?

According to the official schedule, the interviews will be conducted from December 22 to January 22. The recommendation of DRC and BRS will be done by January 29, 2024. The last date to remit the application fee is January 31, 2024.

DU PhD Admission 2023 Phase 2 registration: How to apply?

Candidates are first required to visit the official website, phd2023.uod.ac.in

Click on the 'registration' button

Enter your details such as first name, middle name, last name, date of birth, category and other details

After successful registration, login with generated credentials and click on the 'submit' button

DU Ph.D. Admission 2023 Phase 2 registration will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

DU PhD Admission 2023 Phase 2 registration: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 300/- for each course

All other Categories (Unreserved, OBC(NCL), EWS etc.) : Rs. 750/- for each course

Selection Criteria

Admission of the candidates for Ph.D. Program is based on the suitability to specific specializations and is also subject to fulfilling all other conditions laid down in the respective Ordinances of the University of Delhi.

