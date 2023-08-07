Delhi University soon to start online English speaking certificate course | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University soon to launch online English speaking certificate course

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at Delhi University will soon start the online certificate course on English speaking. The university will offer the English speaking certificate course in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press in online mode. Aspiring candidates can access this online course from any place in India. On completion of the certificate course, aspirants will get a combined certificate from Cambridge and DU COL.

Prior to admission, aspirants will be assessed on the basis of their knowledge of English and will be given a level accordingly. The DU COL and Cambridge University Press will soon sign an agreement pertaining to this. The name of this course will be 'Easy Communication in English' and the application process will start in September 2023, as reported by Amar Ujala.

DU has developed the curriculum of this course in coordination with Cambridge University Press. Till now this course existed according to foreign countries, but now it is being developed according to Indian students. In starting, the course will be completely online, while later it is being considered to start the course offline as well.

DU COL online English speaking certificate course fee

The course will be divided into two or three levels. The registration fees for this course will be according to the level between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200. The duration of the course will be three months.

Admission based on screening test

The admission of students in online English speaking certificate courses will be based on a screening test which will be held online. The level of the student will be decided on the basis of their scores in the test. The complete details and schedule of the course will be released by the university soon.