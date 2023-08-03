DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 1 allocation list OUT, download at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech Admission 2023 First allocation list released

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has issued the first allocation list for DU BTech Admission 2023-24. Candidates who have applied for admission in BTech programmes offered by Delhi University can check the round 1 allocation on the official website-- engineering.uod.ac.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the first allocation list will have to report to the Faculty of Technology (FoT) department as per the schedule. Aspirants will have to carry the seat allotment letter, along with the original documents and photocopies of each document.

Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to report at the FoT for physical verification of documents from August 3 to 5, between 10 AM to 4 PM. Whereas, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories candidates are required to report at FoT department between August 7 and August 8, 2023 (from 10 AM to 4 PM).

Aspirants from Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), CW, KM, Orphan and single girl child categories have to report to FoT on August 9, 2023. Candidates will have to confirm their allocation online by selecting the “Accept” option before the last date to avoid cancellation of the allotment.

Direct Link: DU BTech Admission 2023 First Merit List

"Inactivity or no-action will be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisionally allocated seats and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds,” reads an official statement. Aspirants can pay the admission fee till August 10 (4:59 PM).

How to Check DU BTech Admission 2023 First Merit List

Go to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in Click on the BTech admission tab and select the desired merit list link DU BTech admission 2023 round 1 allocation list will appear on the screen Check and download the BTech round 1 allotment letter for further use.

