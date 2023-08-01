DU admission 2023 merit list OUT, More than 7,000 students get their first preference

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU admission 2023 merit list released today

DU UG admission 2023 first merit list, DU admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the first merit list for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Candidates who had applied for the admission in DU can check the CUET cutoff for DU 2023 through CSAS portal using their login credentials. The DU CSAS first allocation list 2023 is acecssible at the website of admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in.

In the first round, 2,02,416 were eligible for consideration for allocation in the first round based on their preferences for Program and College combinations. A total of 85, 853 allocations have been done in the first round itself. This comprises distribution to all programmes across all colleges for UR, SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, and two superfluous quotas for people with disabilities and Kashmiri migrants.

A total of 7,402 students received their first preference in this round, as per official information, while around 22,000 applicants received a place based on their first five preferences. The link to the first merit list for DU 2023.

Students who have got a seat in the first round seat allotment can complete their applications latest by August 4. The colleges will verify the applications received from the candidates allocated in their college. The colleges will process the applications till August 5. After which, eligible cadidates will have to remit the application fee latest by August 6, 2023. The college may raise a query from the candidate, if needed.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of seat allocation can complete the admission formalities by the stipulated time. Only the candidates who would complete the admission process including payment of fees will be able to opt for upgrade to participate in the second round. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of Delhi University for latest updates.

The second round allocation list will be out on August 10, 2023.