DU UG Admission 2023: List of vacant seats against round 1 allocation today at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2023: List of vacant seats today

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the list of vacant seats against the DU UG Admission 2023 today, August 7. Candidates seeking admission in the colleges affiliated with Delhi University can check the list of vacant seats through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

The university will reopen the window to reorder preferences on August 7. Candidates will be able to change their order of preference as per the available colleges and seats until August 8 (4:59 PM). The second CSAS allocation list will be issued on August 10, 2023.

Earlier on August 1, the DU first seat allotment list was released and candidates were allowed to confirm their admission by making payment of the admission fee till 11:59 PM of August 6. According to the reports, as many as 2,02,416 students were recommended for allotment in the first round based on their preferred program and college combination.

In the first round of allotment, female candidates have been allotted more seats than male candidates. Female aspirants have secured a total of 45,287 seats, whereas male candidates have secured around 40,565 seats.

ALSO READ | Delhi University admission 2023: List of vacant seats to be released tomorrow, details here

DU UG Admission 2023: Second Allotment List Date

The DU will release the second CSAS allotment list on August 10 and eligible candidates can respond against their allocation by August 13, 2023. Candidates who will accept the allocation can finalize their payment for the second list till August 15. Thereafter, the university will release a list of vacant seats on August 17 following which the third merit list will be published on August 22.