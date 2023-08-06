Delhi University admission 2023: List of vacant seats to be released tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi University admission 2023 vacant seat list tomorrow, August 7.

Delhi University admission 2023, Delhi University UG admission 2023, Delhi University admission vacant seat: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the list of vacant seats tomorrow, August 7. All those who applied for admission into undergraduate programs at DU and are still trying to get into affiliated colleges will be able to check the list of vacant seats at the official website, du.ac.in.

The varsity released the first list of seat allotment on August 1, 2023. According to information provided by the university, 2,02,416 students were recommended for allocation in the first round based on their preferred programme and college combinations. A total of 85,853 allocations were made during the first CSAS round itself. In the first round, female candidates received more seats compared to male candidates. A total of 45,287 seats were secured by female candidates, while male candidates secured about 40,565 seats. A transsexual candidate received one of the available seats.

The candidates were allowed to accept thier allocated courses and colleges after the first seat allocation list till today, August 6 till 4.59 pm. Once the first round allocation is completed, the varisity will upload the list of vacant seat for round 3. Then, the candidates will be able to reorder higher preference from August 7 to August 8.

The varsity will release the second csas allocation list on August 10 and candidates will have time till August 13 to accept their allocated college. The candidates will have time till August 15 to finalise their payment against the second list.

After this, the varsity will release a list of vacant seats on August 17 following which the third merit list will be published on August 22. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of DU.