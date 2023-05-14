CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip soon; Exam from May 21

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 exam city slip soon

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 city intimation slip soon. Students who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the schedule released by the NTA, the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip was scheduled to be released on May 14, 2023. The testing agency will conduct the CUET exam for admission to UG courses from May 21 to 31, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. The examination will be organised in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NTA releases exam city intimation slips to students informing them in advance about their test city so that students can make prior arrangements to reach the examination centre. The CUET UG admit card 2023 will be released three days before the actual date of the examination.

ALSO READ | CISCE Result 2023 Declared: ICSE, ISC Board toppers name, pass percentage and more

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: Last date to edit application form today; Update these fields

CUET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip: How to Download?

Aspirants can download the CUET UG 2023 exam city slip by following the simple steps provided here.