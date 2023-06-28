CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 30 exam OUT; Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 exam released

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency has activated link to download the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2023) admit card for June 30 exam. Aspirants can download the CUET PG admit card 2023 through the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. To access and download the admit card of June 30 exam, candidates will have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Candidates should carefully read the subject-specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the CUET question paper and abide by the same. The NTA rescheduled the CUET PG 2023 examination for the candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised exam dates from the June 5 to 17. Moreover, June 30 is the last date to organise the postgraduate entrance test for admission in central universities.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in on your browser. Click on the admit card download link and key in details Submit and download the CUET PG 2023 admit card Aspirants must print a copy of CUET PG admit card for further reference.

CUET PG 2023 admit card direct download link

CUET PG Help Desk Details

If a candidate is facing trouble in downloading or verifying their CUET PG-2023 admit card or exam city intimation slip, they can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or can call at 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700.