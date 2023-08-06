CLAT 2024 sample question paper PDF out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2024 sample paper download link activated

CLAT 2024 sample question paper PDF: Consortium of National Law Universities has released the sample question papers for Common Law Admission Test, a centralized national-level entrance test. Candidates who registered for CLAT 2024 can check the same pappers using the user id and password created at the time of registration to access these sample questions.

CLAT 2024: What is sample paper?

The sample paper contain practice questions that are based on CLAT syllabus to help candidates the difficulty level of the entrance exam. It also help the candidates to understand the exam pattern and questions in each section.

CLAT 2024 Exam Date

According to the official website, the exam will be conducted offline on December 3rd, 2023 from from 2 PM to 4 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity). The candidates will be able to download admit card by logging into his/her account. The exact date on which the hall tickets will be made available will be intimated on the website of clat 2024.

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern

The exam will be of minimum 120 marks and the duration will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 120 questions of one mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. The subject wise weightage as follows:-

Subject Areas with weightage (approximate number of questions) English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper

How to download CLAT 2024 exam sample papers 2024?

Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2024 Click on the notification tab that reads, 'CLAT 2024 sample papers' It will take you to the CLAT 2024 sample paper PDF Save CLAT 2024 sample papers for future reference

