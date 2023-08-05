GATE 2024 notification expected soon, check tentative registration schedule, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GATE 2024 registrations from Aug 24, details here

GATE 2024 notification, GATE 2024 application form, GATE 2023 exam date: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Bangalore) will soon release the notification for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Once the notification is released, the candidates will be able to submit their applications online for GATE 2024.

According to tentative schedule, the application process will start on August 24, 2023 and the last date for the application will be September 29. The correction window will be active between November 7 and November 11. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for admission to master's degree courses in engineering, as per the information shared by the institute. There will be a total of 30 papers and 82 paper combinations. The exam will be conducted in computer based test mode in 219 cities. For the registrations, the institute has also launched a seperate website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024: Who can apply for the exam?

The candidates who is presently studying in the 3rd year of their graduation program or has completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the exam, according to previous year's notification.

For NRIs, the candidates who have completed or pursuing their degree are eligible to apply.

About GATE 2024

Based on GATE 2024 scores, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes. After the release of results, every institute will release seperate cut-offs for different engineering papers.

All the candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of GATE 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in for latest updates.