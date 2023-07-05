DU B.Tech admission 2023: Registration starts at engineering.uod.ac.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU B Tech admission 2023 Registration opens at engineering.uod.ac.in

DU B.Tech admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has started online registration for admission to the B.Tech. courses. Eligible candidates can register for BTech programmes for the academic session 2023-24 on its official portal - engineering.uod.ac.in. The applications will be received till July 25, 2023.

The university is offering three engineering programme courses in the area of computer science and engineering, electronics, and communication engineering, and electrical engineering. A total of 360 seats will be filled by the faculty of technology in these courses. Each course has 120 seats, according to an official statement. Students can choose their course preferences and submit their applications at the official web portal.

To apply for these courses, the student should have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

''The University will consider the All India Common Rank List (CRL) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 for admission to BTech (computer science and engineering), BTech (electronics and communication engineering), and BTech (electrical engineering) of UoD," DU stated in an official statement.

DU B.Tech admission 2023: Registration Fee

Candidates who fall under the general, Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,500, while those who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories must pay Rs. 1,200. The fee will not be refunded.

In order to register for the admission process, candidates will require their JEE Main 2023 application number, name, and birthdate for the DU BTech programmes on the registration portal. Candidates who successfully register can log in to their dashboards and fill out their personal and academic information as well as their course preferences. Delhi University shall grant the highest priority feasible subject to programme merit, category (UR/ OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST/ EWS), and seat availability.