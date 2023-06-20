DU admission 2023: Delhi University to launch new registration portal for BTech programmes by next week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi University admission 2023 for btech programms to start soon

Delhi University admission 2023, DU BTech 2023 registration portal: Delhi University will launch a new registration portal for the B.Tech programmes from this academic session. According to an official statement, the portal will be introduced by next week. After that, eligible students will be able to submit their applications for three-year Btech programmes through the new portal. The students will have to choose their preferences among the three programmes and the university later will allot the seats to them.

DU BTech 2023 Course Eligibility

From this year, the BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering courses will start with a total capacity of 360 seats. The selection of the students for the courses will be based on their Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) score.

DU BTech 2023: When can I apply for the admission process?

According to the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, the registration process is expected to begin next week. Students will be given to fill their preferences and seats will be allotted to them. They will be given a few days to accept the seats allotted to them.

While asking for the registration fee, the dean refused to comment on the details. "We are still discussing the details," she added. The three courses would be conducted by the Faculty of Technology.

DU BTech 2023: Selection Procedure

According to a notification issued by the university, a seat in each of the three programmes will be given to a single girl child. The institution will also implement a Financial Support Scheme (FSS) to provide economically disadvantaged students with the advantages of equity and access to a top-notch education. The institution says there will be 120 seats available for each course.

A minimum of 50 per cent weightage would be given to the major subject area of a course with a maximum of 65 per cent weightage. The remaining weightage would be given to minor subject areas of study.

Additionally, in accordance with the National Education Policy, students will have a variety of exit options. A student who has completed one year of study and earned the requisite credits would be awarded a certificate. Those with two years of study would get a diploma and those with three years an advanced diploma. Students who complete four years would be awarded a BTech degree, he said.

(With PTI inputs)