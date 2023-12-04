CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM Lucknow to release response sheet on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIM Lucknow CAT 2023 Answer Key soon

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will soon release the provisional answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023). Candidates who are eagerly waiting for CAT 2023 answer keys will be able to download the provisional answer keys from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26 at 375 examination centres across 167 cities. According to the official schedule, the results will be declared in the second week of January 2024. However, the provisional answer keys will be released in the first week of December, as per media reports. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

As per reports, the exam authority had received a highest of 3.3 lakh registrations, of which it registered an overall attendance of 88%. A total of 2.88 lakh students appeared in the test. Once the answer keys are out, the candidates will be able to check the answer keys using their credentials on the login page.

CAT 2023 Answer Key: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT official answer key PDF download link' It will redirect you to the login window where you need to use your credentials generated during registration CAT 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen Download CAT 2023 Answer Key and save it for future reference

What's next?

Once the answer keys for CAT 2023 are released, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections within the given schedule. IIM Lucknow will provide a link for this purpose at a later time. Once these objections are resolved, the exam authority will release the CAT 2023 results. Candidates can calculate their results using the CAT answer key 2023. It is important to note that three marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Negative marking is only applied to multiple-choice questions.