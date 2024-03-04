BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: More than 46,000 vacancies out, registrations from March 11

Follow us on Image Source : PTI bihar teacher recruitment 2024 notification released

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for more than 46,000 vacancies for the post of headmaster and head teachers. As per the official notification, the registration process for the same will start on March 11. at the website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 2.

Out of the total, 6,061 vacancies are reserved for headmaster posts under the education department, SC, and ST welfare department and 40,247 vacancies are reserved for head teachers for primary schools. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with 50 per cent marks. The candidate should have also a qualification of D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed. along with the Teachers Eligibility Test. They should have an experience of eight years as a secondary teacher in a state government school and 12 years as a secondary teacher in a school that is affiliated with CBSE, ACSE, and BSEB.

How to register for BPSC Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'apply online'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the 'BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 online application'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to first, register yourself before proceeding to the application procedure

On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure

Upload documents, make a payment, and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General category - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST and the reserved category - Rs. 200/-

Female candidates - Rs. 200 for reserved or nonreserved category

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the merit list. The exam will consist of questions about general knowledge and it will have 150 MCQs worth 150 marks.