Assam PAT 2023 Registration begins; Important dates, eligibility criteria and more

Assam PAT 2023 Registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has started the registration process for Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam PAT 2023). Candidates seeking admission in 3-year Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology can register for the Assam PAT 2023 exam through the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in till May 5.

The DTE Assam has announced to conduct the Assam PAT 2023 on June 11, 18 or 25, 2023, tentatively. While filling out the Assam PAT 2023 application form candidates will be required to enter the details such as their name, father's name, mother's name and date of birth should be same as mentioned in HSLC or equivalent certificate.

Assam PAT 2023 Application Form Date

Events Dates Start date of online application April 10, 2023 Last date to fill online application May 5, 2023 Last date of resolving payment issues May 12, 2023 Assam PAT 2023 admit card release date To be announced soon Assam PAT 2023 exam date June 11, 18 or 25, 2023 (tentative)

Assam PAT 2023 Application Form: Documents Required

Applicants will have to upload the following documents while filling the Assam PAT 2023 Application Form.

Scanned passport size photograph - File size should not exceed 100 KB

Scanned signature - File size should not exceed 50 KB

Assam PAT 2023 Application Form: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed HSLC examination or its equivalent with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. Candidates from general category must have secured 40 percent marks, SC candidates must have secured 35 percent marks and ST candidates must have secured 33 percent marks in Mathematics and Science to apply for the exam.

Assam PAT 2023 Application Form: Steps to fill online

Candidates can fill the Assam PAT 2023 Application Form by following the simple steps provided below.

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PAT 2023 Application Form" link.

Complete the basic registration and generate login credentials.

Re-login to fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Submit the Assam PAT 2023 application form and take a printout for future reference.

