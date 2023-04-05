ACET 2023 registration begins today; Eligibility criteria, schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS ACET 2023 registration for June session begins today

ACET 2023 registration: The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started the registration process for Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET 2023) June session today, April 5, 2023. The candidates can register for the ACET 2023 exam through the official website-- actuariesindia.org till May 24.

IAI will issue the ACET June 2023 hall ticket on June 3. The ACET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. ACET 2023 result will be announced on July 5. The ACET result is valid for 3 years from the date of declaration of the exam result.

ACET 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Start date of ACET 2023 June session registration April 5, 2023 (3 pm) Last date to fill ACET 2023 June application form May 24, 2023 (3 pm) ACET June 2023 admit card June 3, 2023 ACET 2023 June exam date June 24, 2023 (10 AM to 1 PM) ACET 2023 result July 5, 2023

ACET 2023 Eligibility Critieria

Students who have appeared for Class 12 or an equivalent examination and waiting for the results.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or any other higher courses/examinations.

Any candidate studying higher courses/examinations can apply for ACET 2023.

ACET 2023: Online Registration Steps

