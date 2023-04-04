HP PAT 2023 registration begins; Eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY HP PAT, LEET application form 2023 begins

HP PAT application form 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh has commenced the registration process for Polytechnic Admission Test ( HP PAT 2023). Aspiring candidates can fill out the HP PAT application form 2023 online through the official website-- hptechboard.com till May 2.

The HP PAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 21 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. General category candidates can register for the Himachal Pradesh PAT 2023 exam by paying Rs 650 as a registration fee. While Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates have to pay Rs 400.

HP PAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10th with minimum 35 percent marks from a recognised board or university is eligible to apply for admission to first year Engineering courses and Architecture Assistantship course.

HP PAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Apply

Students can follow the steps provided here to download the HP PAT Application Form 2023.

Visit the official website-- hptechboard.com.

Click on the 'HP PAT 2023 registration' link avai;label on the homepage.

Enter the basic details and generate login credentialds.

Re-login through the created credentials and fill out the application form as instructed

Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature and documents in the prescribed format.

Verify the application form and proceed to pay the application fee.

Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education will commence the application process for HP Lateral Entry Entrance Test (LEET) 2023 on April 5. Candidates who have passed Class 12th or equivalent exams will be able to apply online through the official website till May 6, 2023.