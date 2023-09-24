Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 OUT at scertpet.co.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 declared

Assam DElEd PET Result 2023: The Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has declared the result for Assam Diploma in Elementary Education Pre-Entry Test (DElEd PET) 2023 today, September 24. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their SCERT PET results through the official website-- scertpet.co.in.

The Council has released the merit list comprised of PET roll number, name, father's name, date of birth, exam venue and PET marks of qualified candidates. As per the official release, a total of 30,995 candidates registered for the PET exam of which 27,624 appeared for the exam and 3,371 were absent.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for the online counselling scheduled to be commenced on September 25 and will end on September 30, 2023. As per the Assam DElEd PET counselling schedule, the district-wise overall and category-wise rank will be published on October 3, 2023. The first round allotment results will be announced on October 5, 2023.

How to Check Assam DElEd Result 2023

Aspirants can go through the simple steps provided here to access and download the Assam DElEd result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website, scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Result of Pre-Entry Test(PET)-2023'

Step 3: Select the result link for desired district

Step 4: The Assam SCERT PET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Search your name or roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key

Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.

Direct Link: Assam DElEd PET Result 2023