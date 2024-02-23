APRCET 2024 Notification released for admission to PhD programmes, check important dates, how to apply, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK APRCET notification out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

APRCET 2024 Notification: Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education has released the notification for admission into PhD programmes (Both full-time and Part-time) offered by the Universities and Research Centres in the state for the academic year 2023-24 through Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test APRCET 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at the official website by paying the application registration and processing fee through the online payment gateway.

Important dates

According to the official notification, the online application process has already commenced by the council at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The candidates can submit their application forms by March 19 without a late fee. After the due date, the candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2000 plus a registration fee between March 20 and 29. If the candidate misses the last date, then, he will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 5000 plus a registration fee between March 30 and April 6. No applications will be entertained, if the candidate misses both last-date deadlines.

After the completion of the application process, the candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application forms between April 4 and April 7.

Exam and Admit Card date

The council will conduct the APRCET 2024 exam in April. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- between 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM & 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM at various exam centres . The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on April 10, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have obtained P.G. Degrees from any UGC-recognized Universities in India are eligible to apply. However, PG Degrees obtained through distance mode from Universities recognized by DEC only will be considered. Candidates who are waiting for the final semester / Year result of the qualifying degree can also apply for APRCET 2023-24. But such candidates shall be considered for admission only if they submit a PG degree certificate at the time of the interview.

Age Limit - There is no age limit

How to apply?

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Register yourself first and pay the application fee, link to the application form is available on the homepage

After successful application fee submission, fill out the application form by providing essential details

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application fee

OC - Rs. 1500/-

BC - Rs. 1300/-

SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 1000/-

Direct link to apply online