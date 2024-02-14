AP SET 2024 Registration begins at apset.net.in, check dates, exam pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP SET 2024 Registration begins

AP SET 2024 Registration: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has started the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024, on its website, apset.net.in. The last date for submission of application forms is March 6. After that, candidates will be able to submit their application forms with a late fee of Rs. 2,000+ Fee by March 16. The candidates appearing in the exam from the Visakhapatnam Centre can submit their application forms by March 30.

Exam Date

The university has scheduled the APSET 2024 exam date for April 28. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from April 19. Candidates can download APSET 2024 admit card from the official website, once out.

Exam Centre

The said exam will be conducted at 8 exam centres including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, apset.net.in.

Click on the 'registration' tab.

Read instructions carefully.

Click on the register link to register for APSET 2024.

Complete the necessary fields and submit the money online.

The details such as the candidate's name, father's name, date of birth, category, email id, and mobile number can not be changed once the application fee is paid.

An email confirmation will be sent to the registered email address upon successful payment.

Upload documents, and submit.

Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

Application Fee

For OC/EWS category candidates - Rs. 1200 + convenience charges

For BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E category candidates- Rs. 1000+ convenience charges

For SC/ST/PwD/Transgender - Rs. 700+ convenience charges

Direct link to apply online

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities are eligible to apply. This criteria for the candidates belonging to BC/SC/S/PwD category is 50 percent.

Age Limit - There is no age limit for appearing APSET