AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 web options entry begins today, check how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the web options entry submission window for the second phase of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) counselling 2023 today, December 27. Candidates enrolled for the counselling procedure can choose their course and college options on the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Students must complete the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 2 choice-filling procedure to be considered for admissions. The last date for submitting web options for AP LAWCET counselling 2023 is December 29. Candidates can make changes to their application forms' particulars by December 30. The final seat allotment list will be released on January 2.

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 2 web entry options: How to apply?

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on the web entry option available on the homepage

3. Login using credientials

4. Select course and college

5. Save the choices and click on the submit button

Direct link to apply for AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 web entry

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 2: Seat allotment result date

The AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced on January 2, 2024. The seats will be allotted as per the choices selected by the students. The admission procedure can be completed between January 3 to 5. Students are required to report for admission with all necessary documents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the last date for web options entry submission for AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2?

Answer. The last date for submission of AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 web option entry is December 27.

2. When is the deadline for changing the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 application form?

Answer. Candidates can make changes to their application forms' particulars by December 30.

3. When will APSCHE announce the results of AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 2?

Answer. The authorities will release the final seat allotment list on January 2.