AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Now Open! Check Details at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has initiated the counselling registration process for the Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2023). Candidates who have cleared the AP LAWCET 2023 can register for the counselling process on the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. All unreserved category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000, while SC, ST and physically disabled applicants will have to pay Rs 500. The payment has to be made via online payment gateways. The process for verifying uploaded certificates has already begun and will continue till November 22. After this, the web option will be available from November 23 to November 25, and the change of web options will be from November 26.

As per the official schedule, the allotment of seats will be declared on November 28, and self-reporting will be held on November 29 and 30. However, candidates who claim CAP/NCC/PH/SPORTS have to attend the physical verification of certificates at the Andhra Loyala College, Vijayawada center only on November 21.

Easy Steps to register for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration

Candidates are required to follow the simple steps given below to register for AP LAWCET counselling 2023 registration process.

Visit the official counselling portal at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on 'Candidate Registration'

Register by entering your hall ticket number and date of birth

Fill out the AP LAWCET counselling form and upload all the required documents

Pay the counselling registration fee and submit the form

Documents required at the time of registration

Candidates are required to keep their documents handy while appearing in the LAWCET counselling document verification. Here is the list of documents required for Manabadi AP LAWCET counselling 2023

AP LAWCET Rank Card AP LAWCET Hall Ticket Memorandum of Marks (Degree/Diploma) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate) Provisional Degree/Diploma Certificate Schooling certificates Residence certificate Caste certificate (if required) Parent's employment certificate if they are working in government or public sector.

