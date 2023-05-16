AP Lawcet 2023 hall ticket out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download AP Lawcet 2023 hall ticket

AP Lawcet 2023 hall ticket has been released on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who registered for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test can download their LAWCET hall ticket from the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the admit cards have been uploaded on May 15, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2023. Candidates can download AP LAWCET Hall ticket from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

AP LAWCET Hall ticket 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'AP LAWCET Hall ticket 2023'

A login page will open

Enter your registration number or mobile number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, date of birth and click on download hall ticket

AP LAWCET Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download AP LAWCET Hall ticket and save it for future reference

Direct link to download AP LAWCET Hall ticket

AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023 will be conducted on the same day for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 year) & LLM course (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024.

