AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023 to be out anytime at aiimsexams.ac.in, check easy steps

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) counseling round 2 today, July 11, 2023. All those who appeared in the said exam will be able to download AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023 from the official website of aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' Result of 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2023 session' under academic courses It will take you to a PDF containing the overall rank, allotted institute name, category of point of allocated seat Candidates can download AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: What is the counselling procedure?

The counseling for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) seat allocation process consists of three rounds. After seat allocation, candidates will have two options and they have to choose one of them.

Option 1 - Candidates are required to accept the allocated institute and drop other rounds

Option 2- Accept the allotcated institute and proceed with the counselling round.

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: What's next?

Candidates whose name is mentioned in the merit list will have to appear for the online reporting scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to July 19. All eligible candidates will be able to apply within the specified time period at aiimsexams.ac.in.