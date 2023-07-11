IGNOU June TEE 2023 results out at ignou.ac.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU June TEE 2023 result released

IGNOUT June TEE 2023 results: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the Term End Exam Results - June 2023 result. All those who appeared in the June TEE 2023 can download their scorecards from the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

The exams for the June term end 2023 were conducted from June 19 to July 7 at various exam centers across the country in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates can download IGNOU Term End Exam Results - June 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

IGNOU Term End Exam Results - June 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in Click on the 'results' tab Click on the Term End Exam Results - June 2023 link It will take you to a new window where you need to enter your enrolment number and click on submit Term End Exam Results - June 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save Term End Exam Results - June 2023 for future reference

IGNOU Term End Exam Results - June 2023 direct download link

In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled, the official website reads. Students can directly access the IGNOU Term End Exam Result 2023 June download link by clicking on the above link. The aforesaid exam was held for various courses including undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma programmes.