Kerala ITI Admission 2019: Last date for Registration is today; Apply at dte.kerala.gov.in

The registration process of Kerala ITI Admission 2019 will be closed by Kerala Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) today at 8 PM. Aspirants who have not yet registered for the admissions ITI courses can visit the official website -- dte.kerala.gov.in and go through the registration process by following the below mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the website -- dte.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link '2019 ITI Admissions Click To Apply Online'.

Step 3: Click on the button which says 'Apply Now'.

Step 4: Enter your Name, Mobile Number, Email Address, Password to register.

Step 5: After registration, the candidates must fill the form by entering their details.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the complete form at the end of the registration process.

It is advised to keep the form safely throughout the process of admission.

What is Kerala ITI Admission 2019?

With Kerala ITI 2019 Admission process, the candidates will be selected for ITI courses offered by Technical High Schools in Kerala for academic session 2019-2020.

Who can apply for Kerala ITI Admission 2019?

Aspirants to be at least 14 years and must have a resident/domicile of Kerala. They must also have a pre-degree for computer/DTP courses and must have passed the SSLC exam (for Matric trades) in order to be eligible.

Kerala ITI Admission 2019 Selection Process

The DTE, Kerala will prepare a merit list according to after the Kerala ITI 2019 registration process. Candidates will be granted admission to Kerala ITI on the basis of the availability of seats in particular course/trade, the number of applications and upon production of all the documents as required during counselling.