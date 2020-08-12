Image Source : INDIA TV #JeeNeetPostpone trends on Twitter as students continue to demand postponement of exams

Medical and engineering students from across the country are demanding the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams, amid the constant spike in coronavirus cases. Taking the social media by storm students are asking authorities to put on hold the upcoming JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 exams. The students, through their demands, have cited the risk to contract the COVID-19 infection, in case they are required to travel to exam centers and stay in hostels.

A number of students have posted videos, wherein they are seen requesting the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams. Students have cited the risks to themselves and to their family members and have said travelling and meeting other students would give larger room for the COVID-19 to expand.

Some students have also said they are staying in containment zones, which poses a greater risk if they are required to travel for exams.

Meanwhile, a parents' body has moved to the Supreme Court with a plea for the Court to ensure that the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams scheduled for September are not postponed further, the Bar and Bench reported.

According to the report, the plea under Article 32 was moved by the Gujarat Parents Association who said that any further postponement of exams will have an adverse impact, especially the loss of the academic year for the students of 2020-21 batch.

This plea comes after a different parents' body had written to the MHRD that the exams must be postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Last week, 11 students from 11 states had moved to the Supreme Court for the postponement of the exams scheduled to be conducted in September.

Using '#JeeNeetPostpone', students have posted their demands on Twitter.

Respected sir. @DG_NTA



Respectfully i want to say that Due to covid19 we can't go for the #examination as it is very risky



Please #dont take examination in this situation ... #jeeneetpostpone

Hope you will listen us@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @PritamS67593062

@cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/MhyEUPvMyv — Munna rana (@Munnarana_) August 12, 2020

#HRDPostoneJEE_NEET #jeeneetpostpone #rameshpokhriyal @DrRPNishank sir abhi cases badhe ja rahe hai aur gujrat parents kahe rahe hai ki paper karo do , aur agar bache infected ho agye then think these are our future generations. Pls postponed........... — sumit sharma (@sumit16sharma) August 12, 2020

Sir help us #student live matter

Help in #jeeneetpostpone

Exam is not important than life — Manish Roy (#Event #Organiser) (@ManishK26188324) August 12, 2020

Please postpone Jee and Neet .... as u know.. first life is important and not career ... So please give priority to the lives of people. ..#neetpostpone #jeeneetpostpone ... career comes second.. There is no career without life nah. ... so just pleasee......................... — Meghana (@Meghana57562395) August 12, 2020

Why the government is not taking any action??lakhs of people would risk their lives if exam happened so sir it's our humble request to uh to postpone the neet!!! #jeeneetpostpone — Geet (@Geet57360763) August 12, 2020

Dear narendramodi sir

We kindly requested to you sir to postpond comedk exam,Jee & Neet exam.our life is more important than a piece of paper exam. We are not just a #Students only.

Hope you will see this message for us. #StudentsLivesMatters #COMEDK #jeeneetpostpone — My_entire_universe_EXO (@kimparkbyunsoo9) August 11, 2020

due to increasing number of COVID19 please postpone jee neet #jeeneetpostpone #NEETJEET_POSTPONEKAkaro #HRDPostoneJEE_NEET — yash (@yash50008280) August 11, 2020

sir think about those student who are belong to rural areas and also very poor they can't afford personal vehicle to go center within this situation

sir we want to #jeeneetpostpone

please sir give a new date so we can study with a proper time table — mehul parmar (@MEHULPARMAR9672) August 11, 2020

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be released soon

Meanwhile, the JEE Main admit card 2020 is set to be released soon, as the authorities had said the admit cards will be released 15 days prior to the conduct of entrance exams. The authorities shall release JEE Main admit card online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 1 and would be conducted till September 6 in various shifts.

NEET 2020 or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examinations is scheduled for September 13, 2020.

Based on the results of JEE Main 2020 examination, JEE Advanced 2020 would then be conducted on September 23, 2020.

