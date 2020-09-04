Image Source : INDIA TV JEE, NEET exams: SC to hear review petition seeking postponement today

Supreme Court will hear today a review petition filed by six cabinet ministers from six states against the August 17 order dismissing pleas to postpone JEE, NEET exams scheduled in September. Filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, the petition states that the court order fails to "secure the safety, security and Right to Life of the Students/Candidates appearing for the JEE, NEET exams."

Earlier on August 17, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had dismissed the writ petitions. As Justice Arun Mishra retired on Wednesday, the matter will be heard by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The petitioners mentioned that the apex court "ignore the teething logistical difficulties in conducting the exams at the proposed dates" and "failed to balance the competing but equally important aspects of conducting the examination and security safety of the students."

The review petition was filed in the apex court by West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab minister BS Sidhu and Maharashtra minister Uday Ravindra Sawant.

The review plea also said that the August 17 order is "cryptic, non-speaking" and does not discuss various aspects and complexities involved in the matter of this magnitude.

