JEE Main, NEET 2020, ICSE Board Exam to be impacted by CBSE Board Exam decision. Details here

With uncertainty looming large over the CBSE Board Exam 2020, students and their parents are expecting the CBSE Board Exam to be cancelled. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several petitions demanding the cancellation of pending CBSE Board Exam have been put before the Supreme Court, for which a final decision will be out today. In the last hearing, the CBSE had informed the Supreme Court that it would be deciding and sharing the final decision by today – June 25.

Along with the CBSE Board Exam 2020, the ICSE Board Exam is also in the news, as a decision on the ICSE Board exam is also due with the Bombay High Court.

ICSE Board Exam

Both CBSE and ICSE were scheduled to conduct board examinations from July 1 to July 15, this year.

Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases especially in Maharashtra, the state government had denied permission to the ICSE Board, to hold examinations. However, the Bombay High Court is due to give a final word on the cancellation of ICSE Board exams and had said the matter will be decided by June 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the ICSE Board has informed the Bombay High Court that the decision on CBSE Board exam will largely impact the further course of action. The ICSE Board also said its marking pattern, if the board exams are cancelled, will be shared with the students.

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020

With uncertainty over the CBSE Board and ISCE Board exams, students who were preparing for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 are also unsure regarding the exams. The JEE Main and NEET 2020 were scheduled to be conducted in July this year.

More than 20 million students had registered for the JEE Main and NEET this year and with the present situation of coronavirus outbreak in the country, it is very likely that the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 will be postponed. However, students should note that there is no official confirmation on the same by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, or by the NTA.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced will also be impacted in case the JEE Main 2020 is postponed.

CTET Admit Card 2020

The CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is also scheduled to be conducted in July this year. However, the CBSE Board has yet not released the CTET Admit Card 2020 as of now. Students who had applied for the CTET July 2020 exam should note that there is no confirmation on the postponement or cancellation of CTET.

The 14th edition of the CTET exam is scheduled to be held on 5th July across 112 Indian cities.

The exam will test the eligibility of candidates to apply for the teaching jobs in India.

