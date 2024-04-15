West Bengal NMMS results 2023-24 announced for class 8, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY West Bengal NMMS results 2023-24 out

West Bengal NMMS results 2023-24: The Directorate of School Education, West Bengal, has announced the results of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMSE 2023-24) for class 8. All those who appeared in the aforementioned exam can check the results on the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. The exam authority has uploaded a district-wise selection list on its official website.

How to check West Bengal NMMS results 2023-24?

Visit the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NMMSE-2023 District Wise Selected Candidates List'

A list of selected candidates from all districts will appear on the screen

Click on the respective result link

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll number, name of the candidate, quota, name of the school, school address, etc

Download and save the NMMSE-2023 result PDF for future reference

Before announcing the results, the exam authority had released the provisional answer keys and invited objections from the students by December 26. The feedback received from students was taken into consideration in preparing the final answer keys.

Direct link to download WB NMMS Result 2023-24

NMMSE-2023: Eligibility Criteria

All those students who have secured 55 per cent and above marks in the final exam of class 8 are eligible to appear in the Centrally Sponsored NMMS Examination, 2023 for class VIII. Only the students of Government Schools/Government Aided Schools/Local Body and Government Sponsored Schools including Madrasah without residential facilities are eligible to take benefit of this scheme. Their parental income should be below Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum from all sources.

What is NMMSE?

NMMS refers to the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Exam. It is conducted annually by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It was launched in 2008 after getting approval from CCEA, to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at a secondary stage.