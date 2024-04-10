Sainik School Counselling 2024: Round 1 allotment result out for class 6 and 9, check documents list

Follow us on Image Source : SAINIK SCHOOL Sainik School Counselling 2024 round 1 allotment result out

Sainik School Counselling 2024: All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) has announced the seat allotment result today, April 10. Students who appeared in the Sainik School Counselling 2024 round 1 can download their results from the official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in using their username, password, and other details on the login page.

Students can report to the allotted schools by April 12. The verification procedure will be done by April 15. Parents can submit documents, and fees by April 27. To download the Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment result, the students are required to visit the official website and log in using a username and password.

How to download AISSEE Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in

Click on the 'Results for Round-1'flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your username, password, captcha and click on 'sign in'

Results for Round-1 will appear on the screen

Download AISSEE Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

AISSEE Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment result download link

Documents Required

At the time of verification, each selected candidate will have to produce all relevant certificates/documents prescribed by the Sainik Schools Society. Candidates are also required to bring original documents along with one set of self-attested hard copies of these documents to the allocated school. Here's the list of documents required to be submitted at the allotted Sainik school.