UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key released at entdata.co.in, check how to download

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. Candidates who appeared in the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, entdata.co.in. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 14:48 IST
UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has released the answer keys for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) Scheme. The answer keys can be downloaded from the official website, entdata.co.in. The examination authority conducted the UP NMMS 2023 exam on November 5 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. All those who have qualified in the exam will be awarded Rs. 12,000 per annum. The exam was conducted for the students studying in class 8 in government, government-aided, and local body council schools. 

 

