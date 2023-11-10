UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key released at entdata.co.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key available at entdata.co.in.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has released the answer keys for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) Scheme. The answer keys can be downloaded from the official website, entdata.co.in. The examination authority conducted the UP NMMS 2023 exam on November 5 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. All those who have qualified in the exam will be awarded Rs. 12,000 per annum. The exam was conducted for the students studying in class 8 in government, government-aided, and local body council schools.