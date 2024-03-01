West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check subject-wise schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 released

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the class 12th board exam date sheet for the academic year 2025-26. All those who are going to appear in the West Bengal Board Exam 2025 can check the exam schedule on the official website, wbche.wb.gov.in.

As per the official website, the class 12th exams 2024 will be conducted from March 3 to 18 at various exam centres. students can download the exam schedule by following the easy steps given below.

How to download West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025?

Visit the official website of WBCHE, wbchse.gov.in

Click on the 'latest notification'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the subject-wise schedule of all exams

Download West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 and save it for future reference

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025

March 3- Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

March 4- Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power-Vocational subjects

March 5- English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

March 6- Economics

March 7- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

March 8- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Environmental Studies, Health and Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

March 10- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

March 11- Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

March 13- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

March 17- Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

March 18- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

West Bengal Class 12th Board exam timing

WB Higher Secondary Exams 2025 will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The exam will last for three hours and 15 minutes. The students will get an additional 15 minutes to go through the question papers. The exams for health and physical education, visual arts, music, and vocational subjects will be conducted for a two-hour two duration from 10 am to 12 noon.

