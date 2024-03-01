Friday, March 01, 2024
     

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check subject-wise schedule

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). Students who are going to appear in the Class 12th board exam can check the subject-wise schedule on the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. Check exam date, time, more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 13:56 IST
West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 released

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the class 12th board exam date sheet for the academic year 2025-26. All those who are going to appear in the West Bengal Board Exam 2025 can check the exam schedule on the official website, wbche.wb.gov.in.

As per the official website, the class 12th exams 2024 will be conducted from March 3 to 18 at various exam centres. students can download the exam schedule by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025?

  • Visit the official website of WBCHE, wbchse.gov.in
  • Click on the 'latest notification'
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025'
  • It will redirect you to  a PDF containing the subject-wise schedule of all exams
  • Download West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025 and save it for future reference

West Bengal Class 12th Board date sheet 2025

March 3- Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi 

March 4- Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power-Vocational subjects 
March 5- English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English 
March 6- Economics 
March 7- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
March 8- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Environmental Studies, Health and Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
March 10- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology 
March 11- Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French 
March 13- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
March 17- Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
March 18- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

West Bengal Class 12th Board exam timing

WB Higher Secondary Exams 2025 will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The exam will last for three hours and 15 minutes. The students will get an additional 15 minutes to go through the question papers. The exams for health and physical education, visual arts, music, and vocational subjects will be conducted for a two-hour two duration from 10 am to 12 noon. 

Check official notice PDF

Check subject wise class 12 board exam date sheet 

