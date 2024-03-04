UP Board 2024 Result: UPMSP to begin evaluation from THIS date, Over 1 lakh teachers appointed for class 10,12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board 2024 exam answer sheet evaluation process soon

UP Board 2024 exam: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education will soon start the evaluation procedure for the high school and intermediate exams. According to the official notice released by the board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, the evaluation procedure for high school and intermediate answer sheets will begin on March 16 and conclude on March 31. The evaluation procedure will take only 13 days to wrap. However, the board will not work between March 24 and 26 due to the Holi Festival.

According to the data shared by the UPMSP, a total of 55,25,308 candidates registered for the year 2024, of which 29,47,311 were registered in the high school examination and 25,77,997 in the intermediate examination.

According to the official notice, a total of 94,802 examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.76 crore answer sheets for the high school exams, and 52,295 examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.25 crore answer sheets for the intermediate exams. Hence, a total of 1,47,097 examiners have been appointed to evaluate 3.01 crore answer sheets.

260 exam centres have been set up

For the evaluation procedure, the board has set up a total of 260 centers out of which, 131 exam centers for high school answer sheets, and 116 centers for intermediate answer sheets. of these, 83 are government, and 177 are non-government-aided secondary schools.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams for the academic year 2024 will conclude on March 9. The exams are being conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Recently, there were reports of alleged paper leaks of the Class 12 Biology and Mathematics question papers. However, the Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, dismissed the claims. According to reports, a person named Vinay Choudhary distributed the question paper on a WhatsApp group named 'All Principles Agra' around 3:10 pm. This happened after the exam had already been conducted for one hour and ten minutes.

