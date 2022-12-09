Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Board: Barcode and monogram on answer sheets to stop use of unfair means in exams

UP Board 2023: In order to put an end to the use of unfair means in the examination, the UP board has come forward with a new initiative. The students appearing for the UP Board 2023 will be provided answer sheets having barcodes and monograms on them. This decision of the UP Board has come to restrict students from cheating and manipulating the answer sheets. This decision of the board will prohibit students from cheating in examinations. However, the board has not released the date sheet for UP Board 2023. It is expected that the exam schedule will be out soon on the official website.

Barcodes and Monograms on answer sheets

Divyakant Shukla, Secretary, of UP Board said “Introducing the practice of having barcodes and monograms on answer sheets will enable us to do justice with the students, especially the meritorious ones. This will also help us put a check on unscrupulous elements trying to tarnish the image of the Board for their own interest, as the foremost priority of the government is to conduct fair and totally transparent exams" said

Divyakant further informed that the Board will also keep eye on some answer sheets using the barcodes. For the students who will appear in class 10 and 12 Board exams, orders of around 3 crore answer sheets have been given to the government press, officials informed. The answer sheets will be distributed to districts from the end of January 2023.

UP Board date sheet

The UP Board will soon release the date sheet for UP Board Class 10, 12. For this year's UP Board, around 31,16,485 students have registered for class 10 and 27,50,913 have registered for the Class 12 examination. The board is anticipated to release the exam schedule for Board Exam 2023 this month. The students will be able to download the date sheet on the official website of the board.

