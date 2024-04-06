Sainik School Counselling 2024: AISSEE likely to declare class 6, and 9 seat allotment result today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment result

Sainik School Counselling 2024: All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) is likely to announce the Sainik School counselling 2024 seat allotment results soon. As per media reports, the Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment results will be out today for round 1. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results. Students who appeared in the counselling procedure for admission to classes 6 and 9, will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolcounselling.

Students who will be shortlisted for the counselling seat allotment will have to confirm their admission by 10 am on April 10. The Sainik School Counselling Committee will verify the documents, and medical test on April 15 at 8 pm.

ALSO READ | How can I get admission to KVS in Class 1?

ALSO READ | Do private candidates get admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

As per the schedule, the last date for submitting documents, and fees is April 27. Starting from the year 2024, admissions to Sainik schools will be done through e-counselling based on the AISSEE 2024 merit. This includes the 33 existing schools as well as the newly approved ones under the 40% and 60% routes. It is worth noting that a total of 19 new Sainik schools were recently approved.

Documents required after selection

Students' medical fitness reports should be submitted during the document verification process. In addition, candidates are required to prepare a list of the documents for the final verification round. Here's a list of the documents required at the final stage.

ALSO READ | How many seats are there in KV class 1?