NTA AISSEE Sainik School Result 2024 OUT for admission to class 6th and 9th, check direct link

Sainik School Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) for admission to classes 6 and 9. Students who appeared in the AISSEE 2024 exam can download the result from the official website using their credentials on the login page. Students and can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download AISSEE result 2024?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on 'ALL INDIA SAINIK SCHOOLS ENTRANCE EXAM (AISSEE - 2024)' tab

It will redirect you to a separate window where you need to click on the scorecard link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login

Enter your roll number, application, and other details

All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) results will appear on the screen

Download the AISSEE 2024 result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download AISSEE 2024 result

The testing agency conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2024) on January 28 in the paper-pen mode at 450 exam centres located in 185 cities across India, for admission to Class VI of the Sainik Schools & New Sainik Schools and Class IX of the Sainik Schools.

Class 6th exam was conducted in 13 languages, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The class 9 exam was conducted in English only. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets, and the recorded responses of the candidates between February 25 and 27. The candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys during this time.

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the exam, are now required to register themselves at https://pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage of the process for admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools through e-counselling. The admission procedure will be conducted through e-counselling mode only.

What are the admission qualifying criteria?

For admission to Sainik schools, the candidates from General/OBC (NBCL), Defence/ex-serviceman category are required to obtain a minimum of 25 per cent marks in each section and an aggregate of 40 per cent marks in the entrance exam. This criterion shall not apply to the candidates belonging to SC/ST.

For admission to approved New Sainik schools, the candidates should secure a minimum of 25% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 40 per cent in the entrance exam, irrespective of category.

