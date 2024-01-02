Country's first-ever all-girls Sainik School opens in Vrindavan, details here

Follow us on Image Source : (TWITTER/@RAJNATHSINGH) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated Samvid Gurukulam Girls Military School at Vrindavan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the country's first-ever all-girl school in Vrindavan on January 1st, hailing it as a guiding light for young women aspiring to serve in the armed forces and safeguard the nation. With a strength of 870 students, it has been established as part of an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private organizations and state government schools in all states and union territories. As of now, 42 schools have been set up, according to the official statement. Moreover, 33 Sainik Schools are already operating under the previous pattern. Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of the state government were present during the inauguration ceremony of Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School.

To provide better career opportunities

The objectives behind the vision of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools are to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy 2020 and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed forces. It also allows the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation-building by refining today’s youth into responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Opportunity for female students to join the Armed Forces

During the inauguration ceremony, Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh termed Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School as a beacon of light for girls who aspire to join the Armed Forces and serve the motherland. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government has given women their rightful place in the Armed Forces, which was neglected for years. They have the right to protect the nation just like their male counterparts. It was a golden moment in the history of women's empowerment when we approved the admission of girls to Sainik Schools. Today, our women are not only flying fighter jets, they are also securing the borders,” he said.

The Cheif Minister talked about this initiative in 2018 and approved admission of girl children to Sainik schools from the 2021-22 academic session in a phased manner. The decision was taken following the success of the pilot project started by the Ministry of Defence in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram.

In a post on the microblogging website, X (Formerly known as Twitter), Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh wrote 'Participated in the Shashthipurti Mahotsav of Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara organized in Vatsalya village located in Mathura-Vrindavan. On this occasion, 'Samvid Gurukulam, Sainik School' for girl students was inaugurated. Respected Didi Maa Ritambhara Ji, considering the society as your family shows your loyalty towards this nation. His life is a remarkable combination of devotion to God, and service to society.'